After a police chase, crack cocaine and heroin were discovered in the automobile.

After a police chase yesterday, crack cocaine, heroin, and encrypted phones were discovered.

Merseyside Police saw a car with two men stopped on Dewlands Road, Seaforth, at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 14.

Before driving away, the driver got out of the car and was spotted passing an item to a woman on the road.

After a brief pursuit in which the two males in the automobile attempted to flee police, officers were able to apprehend them.

Officers discovered wraps of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, three mobile phones, and a large amount of cash after arresting the two men, both 23 years old, from Sefton and Netherton on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

They were transported to a Merseyside police station for questioning by detectives and are still being held.

Officers subsequently conducted a search warrant at a residence in Netherton, where they discovered another quantity of Class A drugs as well as an encrypted cellphone.

“The use and supply of narcotics has been blocked in this region thanks to the quick action of our officers,” Community Inspector Chris Taylor said, “which could have gravely harmed families and devastated the lives of people in the community.”

“If you believe someone is selling drugs near where you live, please inform us so we can continue to take similar action and halt the spread of illegal narcotics that could damage individuals you know and care about.”

If you suspect that drugs are being stored or supplied in your neighborhood, contact Merseyside Police through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’ If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.