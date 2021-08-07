After a police chase, a stolen automobile destroys a traffic light.

After a police chase, a stolen automobile smashed through a traffic signal in Liverpool city centre.

When the automobile crashed outside the new Royal Liverpool hospital, near the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Low Hill, it was being pursued by a Merseyside Police car.

The motorist attempted to flee the site of the accident, but was apprehended.

Following the incident last evening, the Merseyside Roads Policing Unit shared a photo of the situation on its social media account (Thursday).

“Officers are pursuing a stolen vehicle with bogus plates,” it read. The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed it and fled on foot.

“Unfortunately for him, his running was not nearly as good as his driving. Arrested for theft, driving while disqualified, driving dangerously, and failing to stop.”

