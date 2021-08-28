After a police chase, a boy and a guy jump into the Manchester Ship canal.

“At around 8.20pm on Thursday, August 2, officers attempted to stop a white panel van on Chester Road,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“The driver refused to stop and fled the area, abandoning the vehicle on Old Chester Road,” police said.

“Officers searched the area and detained a man and a teenage kid, both of whom were discovered in the Manchester Ship Canal.

“The man, from Bradford, and the 15-year-old kid, from Salford, were both arrested on suspicion of a variety of charges, including reckless driving, failure to stop for officers, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of an offensive weapon.”