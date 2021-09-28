After a police automobile stop, a carrier bag containing cash and cocaine was discovered.

After a random traffic stop, cops discovered a tote bag full with cash and cocaine.

At around 5 p.m. on Monday, September 27, officers from Merseyside Police’s Roads Policing Unit stopped a white Ford Kuga on Bolton Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Officers stopped the automobile and examined it, discovering a tote bag containing cash and suspected drugs.

READ MORE: After’refusing to pay for meals,’ a man hurls stools at staff in a takeaway rampage.

A 33-year-old Burscough man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession with intent to supply a Class A substance.

On suspicion of possession with intent to supply, a 24-year-old Walton male was also arrested.

They’ve been detained and will be questioned.

“We will continue to carry out aggressive activity to thwart those criminals intent on trafficking illegal substances and abusing vulnerable individuals in Merseyside,” said Chief Inspector Paul Holden of St Helens Community Policing.

“We all know that drug dealing entails threats, violence, and intimidation, as ruthless criminals utilize every means at their disposal to profit from others’ pain.

“Merseyside Police will not accept it, and we will continue to stop people, stop cars, and execute warrants and land searches to apprehend offenders and remove drugs and ill-gotten cash from circulation.

“If you have knowledge on drug traffickers operating in your area, please come out with it and we will take action.”

Contact police through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ if you have information on suspected drug storage or delivery.

You can also give anonymous information to the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.