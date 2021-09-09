After a poacher kills their mother, two bear cubs are orphaned; a reward is being offered for information on the killer.

A poacher killed a mother grizzly in Woodland Park, Colorado, leaving two bear pups orphaned. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department (CPW) has offered a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the bear shooter.

The bear was discovered dead on July 26 in the Ranch Estates area of Woodland Park, according to The Denver Gazette. The bear was eventually discovered to have been shot to death, but no additional information regarding the incident were disclosed.

The orphaned cubs were discovered in a nearby tree by wildlife officials. They’ve now been taken to a rehabilitation center where they’ll be taught survival skills. When the cubs are mature enough, they will be released into the wild.

Authorities, according to CPW district wildlife manager Corey Adler, “require the public’s cooperation” to apprehend the poacher because there are no leads. In a statement reported by Fox affiliate KDVR, Adler added, “This is poaching and it’s unlawful, and we want to catch the guy who did it.”

According to Adler, convictions for illegally killing or hurting wildlife can result in up to six months in prison and fines ranging from $750 to $3,000.

Any tip leading to the arrest of the person who shot the mother bear might earn you up to $1,000. The CPW, according to area wildlife manager Cody Wigner, “takes these situations extremely seriously.”

The CPW’s Southeast Regional Office can be reached at 719-227-5200 for information or tips about the event. Tipsters can phone 877-265-6648 or email [email protected] to remain anonymous.