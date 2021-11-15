After a plane crashed into the woods overnight, a father and daughter were rescued using an iPad.

Following an overnight plane crash in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania state police located a father and daughter on Monday. The two were discovered alive after a unit of the United States Air Force tracked the girl’s iPad and discovered them.

When Pennsylvania State Police discovered the 58-year-old dad and his 13-year-old daughter, they were suffering from pre-hypothermia or hypothermia, according to one expert.

After a brief layover at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, the dad and his teen daughter were flying to Pocono Mountain Municipal Airport.

