After a plane crash, a Pennsylvania man and his daughter were rescued by an iPad signal.

Thanks to the girl’s iPad, a man and his daughter were rescued after being stranded for hours in a highly wooded region following a plane crash. By following the signal from the iPad, the rescue personnel were able to track down the couple.

According to CNN, the 58-year-old dad and his 13-year-old daughter took off in a twin-seater single-engine Cessna 150 from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The single-engine jet, however, went missing on radar immediately after it took off, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The only passengers aboard the plane were the man, who was also the pilot, and the girl.

Soon after the plane went missing, police and the US Air Force Rescue Coordination Center launched a search effort.

“From what I hear and see, you don’t really hear of survivors,” Bear Creek Volunteer Hose Company Chief James Serafin said at the time. “Especially in the area where they crashed, it’s quite densely wooded.”

They pinged the plane’s last known location, and rescue teams, together with 30 volunteers, went out into the woods to conduct a grid search. They were cautious and didn’t spread out too far because it was getting dark. Because of the snow, it was also freezing, but they didn’t have to look for the passengers for long.

Five hours later, the passengers were discovered in a thickly wooded region seven miles southeast of Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

“They had to pass through trees and other obstacles. It was unquestionably a miracle “Serafin stated.

Serafin added that once the rescue crew identified the plane’s pilot, they contacted his wife, who was waiting for her husband and daughter at their destination. She provided them with the man’s phone number. The officers promptly dialed the number, and they received a response.

“They (the rescue team) were able to ping the mobile phone and discovered that the daughter had an iPad, and with certain iPads, you can ping signals to them, and once we received that coordinate, that’s where we found them,” he explained.

According to police, the father-daughter pair was in a pre-hypothermic state and had minor injuries. “They were gathered together, trying to keep warm,” Serafin explained.

They were promptly transferred to a hospital. Serafin said that they are currently healing.

The accident has resulted in no fatalities.