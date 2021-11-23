After a ‘plague’ of offences, a man is not allowed to touch any cars.

After committing many offenses, Khia Roberts, 23, of Eden Drive North in Crosby, was sentenced to a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

The injunction was issued to the 23-year-old on November 23 in South Sefton Magistrates Court.

Roberts is prohibited from touching or entering any unattended car in Merseyside without the owner’s written authorization.

He is also prohibited from entering any private property, building, garden, driveway, or path, whether occupied or not, in Merseyside without the written permission of the owner.

“This order will, I’m sure, be fantastic news for residents in the South Sefton region and beyond, some of whom have been afflicted by Roberts’ illegal actions,” said Community Policing Inspector Chris Taylor.

“Criminal Behaviour Orders continue to be an exceptionally effective instrument, and our successful application for a CBO against Roberts in this case demonstrates our determination to dealing ruthlessly with repeat offenders who harm the community.”

“If Roberts violates the terms of this order, he will be arrested, sent to court, and even imprisoned.”

Anyone with information on car crime is encouraged to contact local police or phone Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.