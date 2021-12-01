After a pilot testified that he was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet, QAnon supporters rushed to defend Donald Trump.

After Jeffrey Epstein’s former pilot testified in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial that the former president had been on one of the pedophile’s private jets, QAnon supporters and commentators rushed to defend him.

According to the Associated Press, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., Epstein’s pilot for nearly 30 years, said he flew Trump and other celebrities between 1991 and 2019.

Visoski testified during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in New York. For at least ten years, the British socialite has been accused of recruiting and grooming females who had been sexually assaulted by Epstein. She has categorically refuted all of the charges.

According to the Associated Press, Visoski also stated that he had “never” witnessed any sexual behavior or sex toys aboard the plane.

There’s no evidence that Trump was involved in Epstein’s misdeeds. None of Maxwell’s accusers have made any Trump-related charges in relation to her or Epstein. The former president’s office has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

QAnon members flocked to Trump’s defense once his name was mentioned in court.

“If you’re paying attention to the media, right now they’re attempting to transform the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell into a trial of President Trump,” Telegram user Qtah, who has more than 128,430 subscribers, tweeted on Tuesday. These approaches invariably backfire.” He went on to say that there was “no indication he [Trump] flew on Lolita Express”—Epstein’s plane’s nickname—and that the previous president had disputed the charges.

Qtah also seemed to allude to the 2020 book The Grifter’s Club, which claimed Trump barred Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club in 2007 after the pedophile assaulted another member’s adolescent daughter.

“So, the pilot in the Ghislaine Maxwell case has fingered Trump as a passenger on Epstein’s Lolita Express,” wrote user BrunoBarks, who has over 7,400 subscribers.

“‘Trump lied and is guilty,’ happily exclaims liberal Twitter. They are attempting to outrun the shark. Again. I defy you to identify a single instance in which Trump explicitly denies flying with Epstein. Instead? We can discover a remark from Trump expressing his displeasure with Epstein, who is scheduled to go on the Trump plane.

“All this accomplishes is focus the attention of more leftists on the trial, and they will soon realize who is truly culpable.” Keep it in mind during any sting. This is a condensed version of the information.