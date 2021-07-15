After a photographer’s suggestion that it’s “none of her business,” the bride was dubbed “bridezilla.”

Many individuals consider their wedding day to be the most important day of their lives, and photographs from the event assist to capture and keep those particular memories for a lifetime.

However, when one woman inquired about her wedding photographer, she received hostility.

The woman inquired on parenting community Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable thread if she was crazy to expect her wedding photographer to tell her she was pregnant.

“Aibu [Am I Being Unreasonable] to think wedding photographer should have announced she’s pregnant?” she asked in her post.

“It’s truly just that,” he continued. Shouldn’t she have told us even if she has a few months till her due date by the time of the wedding?”

Other Mumsnet users poured in, many of whom were ready to condemn the bride-to-be.

“Why do you need to know?” wrote one individual.

“Yabvu [you are being quite unreasonable],” said another.

“Umm… no??,” said a third person. Why would you be interested in that?”

“Unless she’s going to go into labor and ruin your big day, why should she?” another joked. When a woman is pregnant, she does not lose her arms. They’re still capable of holding a camera!”

“Not your business!” exclaimed a fifth Mumsnet user. “Wtf?” exclaimed another. Why does she feel the need to share her personal life with you?”

“Unless your groom is the father, I don’t see how it’s relevant,” a seventh added.

“Could you just explain?” someone else asked. I don’t see a problem as long as she isn’t due on your wedding day.”

Someone else commented, “Well there goes my early night…” with a popcorn emoji. “I mean, I could understand you being a little bit ‘concerned’ if her due date was the same time as your wedding,” one person said. But, since it isn’t, it’s the equivalent of your hairdresser becoming pregnant. It doesn’t matter.”

“I love a good bridezilla thread [crying laughing emoji]Why on earth would you think it was any of your business?” said another.

“Bridezilla alert!” said another.

