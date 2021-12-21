After a phone call from the kids’ school, Mum’s ‘trust in humanity’ has been restored.

An anonymous gift made it possible for a family of seven to celebrate a Christmas they “would never have been able to afford.”

Nicola Hall said she was moved to tears when she received a call from the primary school where four of her children attend in St Helens yesterday morning (Monday, December 20).

A member of staff at Legh Vale Primary School in Haydock informed the mother of five that her family had been chosen to receive a £100 cash reward ahead of the Christmas break thanks to an anonymous donation made by a local couple.

“I received a call from the school indicating that they had some excellent news for me,” Nicola, 31, told The Washington Newsday. My children’s names had been drawn [from a hat]and our family had won one of the cash prizes, they added.

“This time of year is difficult for us as a family of seven with one working adult, so £100 is a lot of money right now.”

Mr Howard, headteacher of Legh Vale Primary School on Legh Road, said the couple, who have requested anonymity, began the custom of exchanging gifts with each other by donating to the school a number of years ago and have continued it ever since.

The pair requests that their annual gift be used to assist families who would greatly benefit from a helping hand over the holiday season.

“I cried when she told me the amount, first because of the nice gesture of a stranger, and second because, like many other people right now, we are having money problems,” the St Helens mother added.

“We’ll be able to obtain the extras we hadn’t been able to get, such as tree crackers and extra stocking fillers for the kids, as well as some small items that the kids chose to add to their lists the week before Christmas!”

“As a parent, all you want to do is make your children happy, and I was overcome with emotion because of this act of kindness from strangers, who have enabled us to receive the items we need.””

