After a pet was mauled to death at a park, authorities issued a warning about “dangerous dogs” in the area.

After a Bichon Frise was mauled to death in a park, a warning has been issued about possibly “dangerous dogs” in one part of Liverpool.

On Tuesday, August 31, Lloyd Medland and his partner Kelly Ainsworth were walking their two dogs, Flossy and Leah, in Newsham Park with a friend when they were attacked.

Lloyd, from Tuebrook, said he was turned away from Kelly, who was holding the dogs on their leads, when he heard a scream.

When Lloyd turned back, he saw a larger dog, described as a bull mastiff type breed with brown and beige fur, “snatch” Flossy while Kelly attempted to free her.

The three-year-old Bichon Frise was transported to the doctor, but she died a short time later from her injuries.

Merseyside Police have issued a public call for information following the incident, and any witnesses are encouraged to contact them.

“This was a horrific occurrence that resulted in the death of a dog,” said Inspector Phil Ryan. I want to be clear: irresponsible dog ownership will not be tolerated.

Allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public area is a criminal offense, and dog owners have a responsibility to keep their dogs on a leash and under control.

“I would also encourage anyone with information about this occurrence or hazardous dogs in their neighborhood to contact us so that we can take appropriate action.”

The attack occurred at 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday near the park’s Morecombe Street entrance.

When it attacked Flossy, the enormous dog of an unknown breed was apparently not on a leash and was being walked by two males and a female.

The owner of Flossy was unharmed, but the experience left him disturbed.

When Lloyd and Kelly arrived at the veterinarian’s office, they were informed that Flossie had internal bleeding, ruptured blood vessels, and muscle fragments had been “ripped away.”

A veterinarian suggested that a specialist might be able to help, but as that was being described, another veterinarian emerged and informed them that Flossie had died. The couple eventually reported the incident to the authorities.

“We felt disheartened, sick, angry, and helpless,” Lloyd added. It’s just that I’m feeling like my.” “The summary comes to an end.”