After a person was sighted on the dockside, search and rescue crews rushed to the shoreline.

Search and rescue workers rushed to the shoreline after a person was spotted on the dockside.

Emergency workers were called to Liverpool’s waterfront after reports of a person in distress.

In the early hours of Thursday, a response unit involving search and rescue teams and a maritime rescue unit arrived on the site on St Nicholas Place.

According to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, a person was seen near the Liver Building, close to the dockside, at around 1.44 a.m.

A Snapchat mother smashes her car after filming herself driving at 88 mph on the highway.

Officers were able to locate the person, and at 2.21 a.m., the emergency services were called off.

A Merseyside Fire and Rescue spokesperson told the ECHO, “We were called to St. Nicholas Place L3 yesterday night after reports of a person in danger near the Liver Building, close to the dockside.”

“The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) was called at 1.44 a.m. and arrived at 1.53 p.m.,” says the statement.

“Two fire engines, a search and rescue team, and the Marine Rescue Unit onboard Rescue boat Marine Fire One were all on the scene.

“After the man left, other emergency service colleagues informed us that we might be stood down since our services were no longer required.

According to the statement, “MFRS was on the scene until 2.21 a.m.”