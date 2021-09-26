After a pedestrian was hit by an automobile, a major road was closed.

After a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian, police have closed a major route.

Ullet Road in Aigburth is closed this morning, September 26th, near the junction of Aigburth Road.

At around 9.45 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services were dispatched to the area due to reports of a crash.

Merseyside Police believe the pedestrian was struck by a Seat Ibiza, and they are still investigating what happened.

The driver of the Seat pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting the cops.

A massive police cordon spanning over Ullet Road and a car parked inside the cordon can be seen in photos shot at the location on Sunday morning.

Police have reportedly turned around motorists in the region today and urged them to follow a detour.

While police do their investigation, the route is expected to be closed for some time.

“We recognize that this will cause interruption and would want to thank the public for their patience and understanding as investigations are carried out,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any CCTV or dashcam footage should contact @MerPolCC, the Roads Policing Unit, on 0151 777 5747, 101, quoting reference 1110 of September, or phone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.