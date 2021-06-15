After a park bike ride, a woman’s leg became ‘bubbled up,’ necessitating skin grafts.

After a sunny bike ride, a mother whose daughter suffered second-degree burns and now requires a skin graft has given a caution to others.

Abagail Smith, Amanda Smith’s daughter, was left in ” agonizing pain” after a Sunday morning bike ride on June 6.

She ended up in A&E after her leg broke out in large blisters, and she now needs a skin graft after learning that her limb’s skin tissue had gone.

“My daughter went on a bike ride in the morning along Rimrose Valley and then on to the canal side into Bootle,” the 60-year-old from Crosby said.

“After that, she just sat in the garden with her father, and it wasn’t until tea time that her leg started to swell.”

“She went to A&E, where they indicated it appeared to be a chemical burn.” They claimed that they had never seen sunburn have that impact, implying that it was a chemical burn.

“They inquired as to where she had been and what she had done, and it was they who stated that it appeared to be a massive Hogweed burn.”

Photos of the gruesome injuries Abagail’s injuries were sent to a Whiston specialist, who confirmed that they are being treated as a large Hogweed burn.

“They’ve come to the conclusion that they’re going to have to go in for a skin graft after the antibiotic treatments for infection,” Amanda added.

“And she’s 30, so she’s not a child,” she continued, “but she was in tremendous agony, which is made worse by the fact that it’s healing.”

“She’s waiting to hear if a bed is available on Thursday, but she’s been informed she has no choice but to have it grafted because all of the skin tissue is decaying or dead.”

“It appears to have this effect only when exposed to direct UV radiation.” It reacts to the sun.

“You might not even know about it if you touched it, cleaned your hands, and were not in direct sunlight.”

What is this colossal hogweed?

