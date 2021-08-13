After a parent knowingly sends an infected child to class, 80 people have been exposed to COVID.

According to the Associated Press, roughly 80 people were exposed to COVID-19 at a Nevada school when a parent deliberately transported an infected child to class.

Two days before the student went to class, both the child and the father tested positive for the new virus. The parent “refused to communicate” with school and health personnel, according to the Washoe County School District.

The school district did not disclose the number of pupils, educators, and staff who were placed in quarantine. The Washoe County School District, on the other hand, said in a statement that the youngsters in quarantine will be expected to continue their education via virtual learning.

Unvaccinated students must quarantine for five days and pass a COVID test before returning to in-person learning, according to the school district’s regulation. Vaccinated kids can return if they show confirmation of vaccination to a school nurse and show no signs of the illness.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Attorneys in Las Vegas filed a federal complaint seeking class-action status for claims that a school district’s mask mandate is infringing on the constitutional rights of thousands of parents and children in the area.

The attorneys said in a case filed Thursday against Gov. Steve Sisolak, state Attorney General Aaron Ford, and the Clark County School District that “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness have been snatched away from law-abiding citizens and their children.”

It is seeking an emergency court order to overturn a directive signed by the governor last week that compels all K-12 children and school personnel in the Las Vegas and Reno areas to wear masks on buses and inside school buildings, regardless of immunization status.

Plaintiffs The guardians of three pupils at Henderson schools have been identified as Monica Branch-Noto and Tiffany Paulson. The names of the children are not mentioned in the 27-page complaint filed in the United States District Court in Las Vegas.

Attorney Sigal Chattah, a Republican candidate for Ford’s office who has also sued Sisolak over vaccination plans and coronavirus-related limitations he imposed on churches, said, “It’s ludicrous that these kids have to go to school hampered.”

She explained, “We’re attempting to get the kids unmasked.”

Ford’s spokesman declined to comment. Those who represent This is a condensed version of the information.