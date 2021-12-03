After a pandemic delays his trial, a man serving 48 years for killing a woman wants his conviction overturned.

According to the Associated Press, a man serving 48 years in prison for killing a woman is asking Maine’s high court to overturn his conviction owing to trial delays caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Carine Reeves, 41, was found guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of 55-year-old Sally Shaw in October of 2020.

After the pandemic created delays in court proceedings, Reeves’ murder trial was the first to go before a Maine jury. According to the Bangor Daily News, he contends that his guilty verdict should be overturned since his trial did not take place within 120 days of his return to Maine from New York.

Next week, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments in the case.

Prosecutors said that Reeves was in Maine selling drugs at the time of the murder in July 2017. He and Shaw, along with Quaneysha Greeley, were in a car driving from Machias to Bangor when Shaw began criticizing Reeves’ children’s mother, Greeley testified during his trial.

Shaw refused to quit provoking him, despite Reeves and Greeley’s requests. According to the Daily News, Greeley said Reeves hit Shaw, stopped the car, and then dragged her out before shooting her and dumping her corpse.

In Cherryfield, her body was discovered by another car who was passing by. Heather Senechiame, Shaw’s daughter, praised Reeves’ conviction.

“The state did an incredible job of bringing everything to light,” she added. “It was difficult, but we were there from start to finish.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Reeves claims that an interstate agreement required his trial to be held within 120 days in the current court action. The study was originally scheduled for May 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Reeves’ attorney, Rory McNamara, believes that the judge lacked the power to postpone the trial.

However, Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber claims that the trial took place inside the 120-day limit despite the fact that no jury trials were held in Maine during that time.

Reeves insisted on his innocence, claiming that he was not present at the time Shaw was killed.