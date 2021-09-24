After a pair storms her home, a 999 call handler hears a lady yell, “Get the knife away!”

Her jealous former best friend, who was holding a huge kitchen knife, and her partner terrorized a woman in her own house.

Keith Greer had previously been at Rebecca Rowell’s home in the early hours of the morning, accused her of spreading rumors, and dragged her out of her home and to the ground.

He then dragged her back into the house and left, and when he returned with Joanne Brannon, she was on the phone to the cops, reporting about it.

Ms Rowell was heard frantically imploring Brannon to “get the knife away,” and Brannon, who had previously falsely accused her of sleeping with Greer, was saying that she knew what she had told ‘Jodie,’ whom Ms Rowell had never met.

Greer was physically abusive to the woman, constantly telling her she was “going to die,” according to prosecutor Philip Clemo.

“Brannon never physically assaulted her, but before the couple departed, he continuously waved the knife at her,” he continued.

“She returned to the police station distraught, and cops arrived, and she told them what had transpired. The knife had a red blade, according to her.”

Brannon was apprehended at her house in Wavell Avenue, Southport, at 2.20 a.m. on April 17 of last year, and when confronted, “she tellingly said she had just taken it for her own safety, definitely a reference to the knife,” Mr Clemo said.

He stated that she voluntarily showed them the kitchen knife, which was discovered to have a copper blade, which explained the description of a red blade.

Greer was eventually apprehended and remarked, “You caught me.”

The couple contested the charges, with Greer claiming he was the victim of Ms Rowell’s hostility.

The victim said her physical injuries had healed, but she was left “psychologically traumatized” and felt like a prisoner in her own house in an impact statement.

She used to be outgoing, but now she only goes out on rare occasions and is on medicine. She had asked her landlord, a housing association, whether she might be relocated since she did not feel safe.

