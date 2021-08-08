After a painful interruption in her attempt for the world title, Jazza Dickens apologizes.

Jazza Dickens’ brave – and cruel – world title defense came to an end in Brentwood on Saturday night.

The unflinchingly brave Liverpool featherweight sustained a fractured nose, damage to his cheek, and a cut left eye that swelled and worsened until referee Michael Alexander waved the fight off after the 11th round, declaring Kid Galahad the new IBF featherweight world champion.

In loss, Dickens was typically gracious.

He later apologized on social media, stating, “Sorry to let you down.” Also, kudos to Kid Galahad for an outstanding performance. Thank you to my incredible crew, who has contributed just as much as I have. But it wasn’t meant to be tonight. I’ll lick my wounds and return to you as soon as possible. Thanks.”

Those were serious wounds.

The original cut was caused by a punch in the first round, and despite brave efforts by Dickens’ corner, the blood continued to flow and the eye swelled until the Scouser was practically fighting with one eye by the 11th round.

“Dickens is a brave man, but I think they made him endure too much punishment,” British heavyweight Dillian Whyte stated on BBC Radio 5 Live. His nose and eyes were gone, but his corner could have done a better job of protecting him tonight.”

“It’s been a fantastic fight, so much better than we expected and competitive – even though we all had Galahad in front,” said pundit Steve Bunce.

“That is one of the most dreadful cuts I’ve ever seen. A career-ending cut like that.”

Kid Galahad’s career, on the other hand, reached a pinnacle when he was denied the IBF belt in a split decision loss to Josh Warrington in 2019.

He said, “I just beat the guy who beat Leigh Wood.” “This declares the IBF World Champion. This isn’t your typical title.

“I’ve waited 19 years for this, and it’s finally here, I’ve finally got it – IBF World Champion.” Jazza Dickens will undoubtedly become a World Champion. He will undoubtedly win the World Championship. However, I’m overjoyed.

“I’m going to win everything from Super-Bantamweight to Lightweight, according to Brendan Ingle. Nobody believed me when I said it, and everyone doubted me when I said it.” “The summary comes to an end.”