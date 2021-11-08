After a ‘old childhood buddy’ requests for money, Mum feels ‘uncomfortable.’

After an old childhood friend contacted her to ask for money, a new mother was left feeling “uncomfortable.”

The mother turned to Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) forum to seek advice from other parents in her predicament.

She added that she and her former friend had a falling out as teenagers, but that they have reconnected on Facebook with intermittent, polite messages.

Customers at Marks and Spencer want to’stock up’ on the ‘banging’ £5 chippy delight.

The mother added that in their youth, her old friend divulged some “sensitive personal” information about her, which she has forgiven but not forgotten.

In an article titled “”Old childhood buddy who I haven’t seen in nearly 15 years wants to borrow money,” she wrote. We were formerly close, but she leaked some sensitive personal information about me when I was a teenager, which caused me a great deal of distress and embarrassment. I forgave, but iykwim [if you know what I mean]was never forgotten.

“Anyway, we’re both mothers now and have each other on Facebook, so we exchange congratulations when our babies are born and occasionally catch up.

“She messaged me out of the blue today, asking if I could lend her £20 for gas because her children’s father hasn’t paid her and she’s in a bind.

“I realize it’s not much, but we don’t have much, we live in an expensive (overpriced!) region, and we’ve been surviving on one paycheck since I had to stop working due to health issues during my pregnancy. The baby from the pregnancy is now three weeks old.

“I’m not sure I’m comfortable doing it because I have no way of knowing if she’ll pay me back, and £20 is two tubs of formula to me. I live 250 miles away now, and she has a history of not returning borrowed items (not money, clothes etc).

“She has a large family, and I’m sure she has other friends she could ask. What would you do if you were in my shoes?” Mumsnet readers responded to the mum’s article with a succession of comments.

“Not,” one wrote. “Summary ends.””