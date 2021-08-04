After a “offensive communication” was sent to Labour MP Dawn Butler, a pensioner was named.

A 70-year-old Warrington man will face charges of sending an insulting message to Labour MP Dawn Butler later this month.

After receiving escalating racist threats against her and her employees after speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the politician for Brent Central was compelled to close her constituency office last summer.

Stephen Brotherton, a Warrington resident, was arrested and accused with violating Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.

On June 7, 2020, he will face a charge of delivering a grossly offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message using an electronic network.

He will appear in front of Warrington magistrates later this month.

Following a review of a dossier of evidence from Cheshire Police, the CPS approved the charges.

“My staff has been attacked in the office, verbally insulted arriving and going from work, bricks have been hurled through the windows, and the façade has been smashed,” Dawn Butler previously wrote in a letter to voters.

“I’ve had to collaborate closely with law enforcement and security personnel in order to just provide a safe working environment for my employees.

“To avoid encouraging copycat attacks, many of these occurrences were not made public.”

Ms Butler accused the Metropolitan Police of racially profiling her last year when she described officers stopping her “black male buddy” who was driving a “beautiful automobile” and questioning her while she was in the passenger seat.

She captured the event in Hackney, when officers were heard saying they were checking the neighborhood for “gang and knife criminality.”

Ms Butler said she received hundreds of threatening emails after dismissing criticism about 137,500 anti-racism demonstrators descending on UK towns during lockdown in June of last year.

Criticizing the large crowds for breaking the rule on mass gatherings and failing to socially detach themselves was a cynical effort to end the protests, she said.

