After a nurse noticed her mother’s “curling nails,” she was given a fatal diagnosis.

After a nurse noticed her “curling nails,” a mother of three was given a fatal prognosis.

Sharon Baksh, 55, said she was taken aback when she learned that her breast cancer had spread to her lungs and was now terminal.

She told The Washington Newsday that she had gone to the hospital for a series of tests that came out negative, but that a nurse advised her to go to A&E right away.

“I had breast cancer 11 years ago and it had not returned,” Sharon, from Birkenhead, Wirral, said.

“Then, in October 2018, I began to have pain in my left arm, which I initially mistook for lymphoedema [swelling of bodily tissue that can develop after cancer treatment].”

“After finding a lump in my breast, I had chest x-rays, blood tests, and a mammography, but it was deemed to be just scar tissue.

“I asked the doctor if he thought the cancer had reappeared after such a long time, and he stated it was unlikely.”

Sharon, a mother of three grown children and grandmother of a nine-year-old grandchild, went to the lymphoedema clinic for her regular checkup when a nurse advised her to proceed to the main hospital.

“When I arrived, I was a little out of breath, and the nurse asked if I had been jogging; when I answered no, and mentioned my other symptoms, I believe she realized I could have cancer, but couldn’t say so.”

“She told me to have my husband, Nick, drive me straight to Arrowe Park and push the shortness of breath, as well as my other symptoms, as hard as I could.

“At A&E, a junior doctor persuaded me to remain overnight and have tests done, and that’s when they discovered I had secondary breast cancer that had spread to my lungs.”

“I knew they were going to tell me it was cancer and I simply told myself ‘you have done this before, we’ll just have,” Sharon said after receiving the tragic news in June 2019.

