After a nurse becomes concerned, a man is discovered dead in his Bootle flat.

After consuming a lethal combination of cocaine and prescribed medication, a guy who was paralyzed from the chest down died.

Christopher Thomas Connell was discovered dead at his flat in Bootle on September 15, 2020, by a nurse who had been concerned for his well-being.

An inquest heard today that emergency services were sent to the 51-year-home, old’s but he was pronounced dead at the spot.

Before becoming paralyzed from the chest down in 2014, Christopher worked as a steward and used an electric wheelchair.

Christopher was cared after by a nurse on a daily basis at his house on Capricorn Way.

Autonomic dysreflexia, a disorder that produces high blood pressure, was also a problem for him.

He still had use of his arms, according to the inquest.

Christopher had previously admitted to using crack cocaine, but had stopped in May 2020, according to reports from Ambition Sefton NHS.

Marie Connell, his sister, stated she spoke to him approximately 9.30 p.m. on September 14, the night before he died.

She stated that he appeared to be in good spirits and that he had gone to the store to purchase some cigarettes.

According to recent reports from Ambition Sefton, Christopher’s mental health was in good shape, and he was attending counseling.

He had recently purchased a new home and was looking forward to moving in, according to the inquiry.

Mr Connell had “inadvertently” taken his own life, according to Coroner Graham Jackson, who ruled out suicide as a possibility.