After a night out in Liverpool, a woman was sexually attacked by a private hire cab driver.

After exiting a nightclub on Victoria Street in the city center, the woman in her twenties was alone when she got into the vehicle.

According to a social media message purporting to be from her, she was on her way to Smithdown Road in the early hours of Sunday.

This week, the tweet was extensively circulated on social media, and police have confirmed that they are investigating the claim.

“We are investigating following accusations that a woman was sexually assaulted in a private hire taxi in Liverpool,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“A cab picked up the woman, who is in her twenties, in Liverpool city centre around 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 12th.

“The woman claimed that she was sexually attacked by the male taxi driver while sitting in the front seat of the automobile.

“An investigation is presently underway, and inquiries are being conducted. Specially trained officers will be on hand to assist the woman.”