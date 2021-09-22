After a night out in Liverpool, a man returns home to a £30 fine.

After a night out in Liverpool, a man returned home to find a £30 fine on his car at the park and ride at his local station.

The man claimed on social media that he parked his car at Moreton train station before going out for a night out in Liverpool, only to receive a parking charge the next day.

He said he was unaware of the restriction and that there were no signs in the parking lot informing him of it.

Merseyrail, on the other hand, provided a photo of a sign with The Washington Newsday, stating that no overnight parking is permitted.

“Just to make folks aware who don’t know, you can’t leave your car parked overnight in Moreton train station car park anymore,” the man wrote in a Moreton Facebook group.

“We drove to Liverpool for a night out and returned the next day to find a ticket on the car.

“There are no signs inside the car park or the station, but there is one sign telling you as you drive in.

“We didn’t see it because it was obstructed from our view on the day we went.”

“We took it up with Merseyrail, but we had to pay £30.”

“Overnight parking is not allowed in any of our station car parks,” stated Merseyrail’s head of communications, Greg Suligowski.

“This ensures that spots are available for customers who may need them the next day, as well as reducing the risk of nighttime antisocial behavior in station carparks.

“This is a long-standing policy that has been in effect for several years, and we have clear signage to inform our passengers of this.

“While we are unable to comment on individual cases, I would recommend anyone who believes they have been unfairly fined to email [email protected] to discuss their situation in greater detail.”