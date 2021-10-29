After a night out in Liverpool, a man is ‘near to tears’ after receiving a’slap in the face.’

After realizing his one-of-a-kind car had been taken during a night out in Liverpool, a guy who had helped raise hundreds of dollars for charity ‘broke down.’

Alistair Welsby said he took part in a fitness challenge at Award Health and Fitness in St Helens last weekend to raise money for Breast Cancer UK, a charity close to his heart after his mother died of the cancer.

Alistair and his partner, Jessie Worley, decided to spend the night in Liverpool and booked a room at the Pullman Hotel.

However, they realized their 2012 Land Rover Defender had been taken the next morning after parking it at the Liverpool Waterfront car park, assuming it would be safe.

Alistair, who lives in Sheffield, said he was startled and heartbroken when he learned the news.

“I’d parked on level two, near to the exit doors and facing the hotel,” he told The Washington Newsday. We had tickets to the comedy club, so we went out for the evening and then returned to the hotel.

“However, the car was unable to be seen the next day. I searched all of the floors in the hopes of finding it, but it was nowhere to be found. We had to return to the hotel and notify the authorities.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind car, a collector’s item.” It’s impossible to overlook, and it can’t be replaced. I was so taken aback that I started crying. I wanted to cry, and I haven’t slept since.

“When you go to a charity event, you don’t anticipate it to be like this.” I drove from Sheffield to St Helens from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m., raising almost £1,800.

“I donated £500 to the charity, and this is how people repay you: they take something that isn’t theirs, something you’ve worked hard for.”

"I donated £500 to the charity, and this is how people repay you: they take something that isn't theirs, something you've worked hard for."

"It's a source of pride and excitement for me." It must have been seen by someone. I've just had the automobile for a week; we bought it for the winter and to take the dogs out in." Since posting images on social media in the hopes of being found, the 48-year-old has revealed.