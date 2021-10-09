After a night out, a man was gravely hurt while walking to catch a taxi.

In the early hours of today, a guy was seriously injured after being attacked on his way to a taxi station.

At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, the man was preparing to get into a cab with a man and a woman outside the Firepit Bar on Lord Street in Southport when he was attacked by two males.

The two suspects fled down Lord Street on foot, heading for the Scarisbrick Hotel.

The man was brought to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries to his face once emergency services arrived.

The two guys are described as white men in their late 20s to early 30s, standing roughly 5ft 10in tall, clean shaven, and in their late 20s to early 30s.

One of the suspects was described as having a missing tooth on the left side of his mouth and was wearing Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a navy blue top at the time of the incident.

The second suspect was dressed in a grey tracksuit with grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey tracksuit top.

The assault is still being investigated, and police are asking for any witnesses to contact them.

“This looks to have been an unprovoked, vicious attack that has left a man injured,” Detective Inspector Paula Furlong said.

“To find the men responsible, we’re looking at CCTV material and conducting witness and forensic investigations.” We would like to hear from anyone who observed the incident or has any information.

“Please come forward if you were out on Lord Street this morning and observed the assault, saw the persons mentioned, or caught any mobile or dashcam film. Your knowledge could be crucial in bringing these criminals to justice.

“We want our bars in Southport and across Merseyside to be welcoming environments for everyone.” Such acts of violence will not be tolerated, so please come forward and tell us what you know so that we can remove those guilty for such senseless acts of violence from our streets.” Please contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any information about this event, quoting reference 21000700822.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, a non-profit organization.