After a night out, a ‘intoxicated’ man rode his scooter on the highway.

Police stopped a man who attempted to ride his scooter home along a highway after a night out in Birmingham.

The man, whom the Centre Motorway Police Group described as “intoxicated,” was seen walking his scooter in the central lane of the A38M Aston Express in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a video posted on Twitter by the Central Motorway Police Group.

He may also be seen riding his scooter near a central reservation while traffic whizzes by on a portion of road with a 50 mph speed limit.

“We are major fans of #modalshift & #ActiveTravel here at @CMPG,” CMPG wrote on Twitter.

“However, scooters and the like should never be allowed on the network; this drunk male was stopped and reported on the A38M Sunday morning after he discovered a novel but extremely dangerous method to travel home after a night in Brum.”