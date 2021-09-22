After a night of severe fighting, Mum’s mouths are covered in blood.

A ruthless ex-boyfriend imprisoned a “petrified” mother in his house before torturing her with “severe brutality.”

Over the course of “several hours,” Kevin Currie assaulted his former girlfriend with a knife, wooden bat, and metal saucepan.

“Drowning, suffocation, and strangulation” were part of the woman’s nighttime horror at his home in Lunt Road, Bootle.

According to a judge, the boozehound even threatened to “burn her children to death.”

Finally, she was able to contact police, who discovered her drenched in blood and pleading for assistance.

Currie called his ex-partner, who The Washington Newsday has decided not to name, “telling her you were angry, having had your child removed from your care,” according to Recorder Daniel Prowse.

“You told her you were suicidal, you needed help, you needed to speak to her, and you needed to see her,” the judge added.

He said the “worried” victim wanted to help and agreed to meet the 37-year-old at a public place – a pub – on the evening of June 14 this year.

The case was heard at Liverpool Crown Court. Currie then urged her to walk back to his place, promising to arrange a taxi for her.

“Once she was inside, requesting you to call a taxi as you promised, you locked her in,” the judge stated. You declined to call a taxi for her. Instead, you were enraged.

“What happened next was a long period of severe violence.”

Currie began by striking her in the face and kicking her, Recorder Prowse said, before apologizing and said he “would do it again.”

He stated Currie lost consciousness after hitting her head on the floor.

When the woman awoke, he was smacking her across the face.

The court heard the case. Currie then “mocked” her by strangling her, leaving her unable to breathe.

Prosecutor Graham Pickavance said police received a complaint from a neighbor at 9.15 a.m. on June 15 reporting they had heard a guy yelling at a crying woman.

The officers arrived to the residence, but Currie stopped the victim from calling out, so they departed.

Currie resumed his assault, according to Recorder Prowse, by shoving her head and face into a huge pan of water.

“She believed you,” he continued.

