After a night of drinking, a 19-year-old Ohio man fatally stabs a ‘irate’ friend and is arrested.

Following a night out in Fort Wayne, a 19-year-old Ohio man was arrested for fatally stabbing his companion.

Shane R. Poe allegedly stabbed Markese Newman, 19, of Findley, many times on Saturday. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Schwartz and Eby roads northeast of Fort Wayne at 8:20 p.m. on reports of a stabbing.

Newman was discovered outside a vehicle, bleeding profusely from suspected stab wounds.

After the authorities arrived, Poe admitted to stabbing his friend in front of them. He was arrested and taken in for additional questioning after obtaining treatment for a knife wound on his hand, according to The Journal Gazette.

Newman, on the other hand, was rushed to a nearby hospital in severe condition, where he died on Sunday from his injuries.

Poe informed police during an interview that he and Newman were friends who had gone to Fort Wayne for a performance, according to the probable cause affidavit. They’d been drinking brandy, he claimed. According to WANE, Poe was driving his girlfriend’s car back to Ohio when Newman allegedly grew “irate” and the two began fighting inside the car.

Poe then showed the cops where he had been struck by Newman. Poe’s right eye was inflamed from a hit, according to officers.

According to the affidavit, Poe stated he pulled the car over many times as Newman began tossing stuff from the vehicle as the dispute between the two companions became more intense.

When Poe assumed Newman had tossed his phone out of the car, he pulled over at the crossroads of Schwartz and Eby roads, according to the Gazette.

Poe then exited the vehicle, grabbing a steak knife from the car’s door panel. Newman began throwing punches at him when he got to the back of the car, he told investigators. He apparently told Newman that he was armed with a knife, but the latter continued his assault.

Poe stabbed the victim as he continued his assault. Poe informed authorities that he doesn’t recall how many times he stabbed Newman, according to the affidavit.

Poe is charged with felony aggravated battery as a preliminary offense.

Newman died of several stab wounds, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and his death was deemed a homicide.