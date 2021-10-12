After a night of ‘abuse,’ the proprietor of a takeaway sends a message to his customers.

After a hectic night of abuse over the weekend, a popular eatery sent out a note to customers.

On Friday, October 8, Frydays in Southport provided a once-in-a-lifetime 20% discount on food.

This resulted in a surge in orders, which the takeout admittedly struggled to meet.

The takeaway was “overwhelmed” with orders and hadn’t anticipated it “taking off as good as it did.”

As a result, the takeout struggled to deliver food on time, and the Eastbourne Road location received remarks and abuse.

“Hi everyone, it’s Paul from FRYDAYS,” the chippy wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

As you are all aware, we had a 20% discount last night to try and attract new customers and to give something back to the community in light of recent events such as price rises, covid, and so on.

“This was our first ever discounted Friday night, and we were completely blown away by the volume of orders we received. We were prepared and ready for a very busy night, but due to the fact that it was a Friday, we didn’t expect it to go as well as it did.”

“We tried our hardest to get the food out to everyone on time, but with so many orders, we can only do so much, and our delivery drivers worked hard, but they could only go so fast within the speed restrictions without breaking the law.”

“As the owner, I was pretty upset by the comments/abuse I received last night. If anyone has any problems with anything, please message me or FRYDAY’s directly, as I’m always eager to solve problems and make my customers happy.

“We’re having a sale tonight, but it’ll only be 10% off, so if we get too busy, we’ll turn off the machines.” We did this the last time, and we were yelled at again for turning it off. You really can’t win every time.

“Thank you all, and have a wonderful Saturday!”

The neighborhood takeaway was quickly embraced by the community.

“Even if the dinner is a little late, it’s worth the wait!” one woman said. People need to understand how important Friday nights are. “The summary comes to an end.”