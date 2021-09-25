After a newspaper demanded answers, the owner of Woolton Hall launched an attack on Liverpool City Council.

As one of Liverpool’s oldest buildings slides further into decay, one of its owners has unleashed an astonishing volley of criticism at the city council’s planning department.

Abid Chudary, co-owner and director of Woolton Hall Ltd, which owns the historic 18th century manor home on Speke Road in Woolton, has accused the planning department of being a “lazy b*******” for delaying work on the site.

The once-opulent Grade 1 listed hall, which was built in 1704, has served as a hotel, an army hospital, a convent, and a school.

The only regular visitors are now “urban explorers” interested in the abandoned halls and majestic features, as well as vandals who have caused severe damage.

Woolton Hall was also added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register due to its deteriorated status.

Worryingly, a large fire ripped through part of the structure in 2019, creating fears that another blaze could permanently destroy the historical site unless immediate action is taken.

The Washington Newsday hunted down the building’s owners to find out what was going on after years of seeming lethargy and silence regarding its future.

The explanation is unlikely to assuage fears, as one of the building’s directors detailed a “semi-standoff” with Liverpool Council’s planning department over plans to establish an over-55s care town on the site.

In the 1980s, Woolton Hall was purchased by local entrepreneur Jim Murray and his company Woolton Hall Ltd.

Mr Murray, who is in his late 70s, is listed as a joint owner and director of the company with Woolton merchant Mr Chudary, according to Companies House.

Mr Murray was unavailable for comment when The Washington Newsday attempted to contact him.

Mr Chudary has made headlines in recent years after the Care Quality Commission ordered the closure of two care homes registered in his name, Woolton Manor Care Home in Woolton and Lilycross Care Centre in Widnes, after inspectors discovered a litany of problems.

