After a neighbor raped her, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her family; her father was arrested.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old girl in India was beaten to death by her relatives after a neighbor allegedly raped her.

The anonymous juvenile girl who was allegedly assaulted Monday night in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India, was discovered dead when police arrived at her home to take her statement in the rape case. According to The Hindustan Times, the girl’s family first claimed that she committed herself after the sexual assault, but an autopsy later proved that she was savagely battered to death.

After deeming the death a homicide, authorities launched an investigation and detained the teen’s father for questioning.

According to the Free Press Journal, the girl’s father complained to the police that a 21-year-old neighbor named Devendra Chaudhary raped his daughter after entering their home Monday night. He claimed the accused perpetrator had threatened to defame his daughter and her family in their community. When the girl’s mother saw the sexual assault, she yelled for aid, according to the father, but Chaudhary slapped her in the head and escaped.

“The girl was found dead when police arrived at the victim’s house to take her statement. “The girl committed suicide by strangulating herself, according to family members who were present at home,” said Siddharth Bahuguna, a senior investigative officer.

In the meantime, Chaudhary has been charged with rape and child sexual assault by the police.

