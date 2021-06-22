After a neighbor alerted the RSPCA, a dog was rescued from an abuser.

After a neighbor contacted the authorities, the RSPCA rescued a dog that was being abused by its owner.

Benny, a ten–year–old Bull Mastiff, was rescued from a property in Wirral when a neighbor videotaped his owner abusing him.

The complete tale will air tonight at 7pm on Channel Five’s The Dog Rescuers.

A manhunt is underway as a senior figure in the ‘Joeys’ drug gang flees the country.

Benny was originally very apprehensive, according to RSPCA investigator Anthony Joynes, who organized the rescue. Scarring on his legs and pressure sores from laying on hard ground were discovered by the vets.

“Police removed Benny from a property in the Wirral after a neighbour recorded him being abused by his owner and reported it to the RSPCA,” Anthony said.

“The individual was allegedly using intimidation and abuse to demonstrate Benny who was the ‘leader of the pack.’ The dog was the target of all the aggression. That dog would have been trembling and worrying in his crate because he was terrified.”

Luis Estrada and Sophie Eleanor, from Manchester, later adopted Benny.

“Benny has settled in well now and is a very happy dog,” Sophie said. In fact, he may be overjoyed. His tail had to be amputated lately after he hurt it by wagging so much.

“He enjoys his daily walks and swimming in particular. He definitely doesn’t act his age.”

The pair came across him online and were smitten by his description.

Sophie went on to say. “We paid him a visit and immediately fell in love with him. When he first arrived, he was pretty frightened. He was nervous and apprehensive, unsure whether or not he could trust us. However, with time and patience, he has become more comfortable. It’s been incredibly rewarding to watch him blossom.”