After a neighbor accuses her of naming her puppy after his wife, a woman gets set on fire.

After a disagreement about her puppy’s name, a 35-year-old lady in India was allegedly set on fire by her neighbor.

In the claimed attack by her neighbor and a gang of five individuals Monday afternoon, Neetaben Sarvaiya of Palitana town in the western Indian state of Gujarat received severe burn burns. Sarvaiya is being treated for her burn injuries, according to The Times of India, quoting police.

Surabhai Bharwad, the victim’s next-door neighbor, is said to have quarreled with her over the name of her pet. According to Hindustan Times, Bharwad believes Sarvaiya named her puppy “Sonu” after his wife’s nickname.

Bharwad and five others barged into Sarvaiya’s home on the day of the incident, while she was alone with her youngest son. During that period, the woman’s husband and two other children had gone out, according to the article.

Bharwad abused Sarvaiya after breaking into her home, but she tried to protect herself against him and the others, she said in a police report. However, three suspects followed Sarvaiya into the kitchen and poured a can of kerosene on her before lighting her on fire with a matchstick.

When neighbors heard Sarvaiya’s calls for aid, they hurried to her house, and her husband arrived shortly after. They eventually extinguished the fire and sent her to the hospital.

According to allegations, the suspects had a fight with Sarvaiya’s family about a water supply issue some time ago. According to police, the situation was eventually handled amicably.

In the meanwhile, authorities have filed accusations against six people, including attempted murder, house trespassing, and insult. There have been no arrests.

