After a negative review, a busy pub lashes out at a “keyboard warrior.”

After claiming a poor TripAdvisor review was a “complete and utter falsehood,” a busy Merseyside pub retaliated against “internet warriors.”

The Windmill in Southport received a negative review, prompting Neil Walsh, the pub’s owner, to comment on the site.

“Service bad, one and a half hour wait for food,” wrote Mr Nelson in his evaluation. For nearly 20 years, pre-arranged groups of us have visited the Windmill on the first Sunday in August; we will never return.”

The owner responded to the review by calling the group “obnoxious” and commending his employees for their handling of the situation.

“Mr Nelson,” he said. First and foremost, thank you for taking the time to review us, but my gratitude ends there! Please allow me to explain the problem to those who are reading this review.

“This gentleman did not pre-book, he called and indicated there would be 20 or so people arriving in dribs and drabs, he was actually OFFERED to make a reservation by one of our members of staff, bearing in mind that a reservation is simply for a space and there was no mention of food. Because everyone would be arriving in dribs and drabs, the gentleman rejected.

“Fast forward to today, when roughly 20/30 individuals show here at once on an already crowded Sunday and continue to order beverages and food. As you can imagine, ordering food in such a massive quantity put a huge burden on our kitchen, which was also serving other customers in our bar at the moment!

“You were all given a one-hour 45-minute wait time, and after your disrespectful and arrogant behavior toward my employees, who had served you as swiftly as they could, we actually got our food out in that time!

“We have a kitchen that can only produce so much food in a certain amount of time, and I think taking the easy way out and slamming us on TripAdvisor is insulting!

“If my memory serves me well, the same thing happened in 2019 before Covid, when you showed there with no warning, and we bent over backwards to accommodate you.”

