After a “nasty fall,” a jockey was taken to Aintree Hospital from the Chester Races.

After collapsing at Chester Races, a jockey was rushed to hospital in Merseyside.

After rider Oliver Stammers fell at Chester Races at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9, the North West Air Ambulance was dispatched.

According to Sky News, Oliver, 20, was taken to Fazakerley Hospital, which specializes in head, neck, and shoulder injuries.

He was running in the 7.30 p.m. race.

“Hope Oli Stammers is okay following a nasty fall at Chester,” Sky Sports racing presenter Alex Hammond said.

“Thoughts with Olly Stammers following his fall at Chester races, way too many flat jockeys being harmed racing,” tweeted @tam50tam.

“Thoughts are with @OlliStammers this evening following a horrible fall @ChesterRaces really do hope all is well,” fellow jockey John Bramhill said.