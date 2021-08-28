After a narcotics conspiracy charge, a suspected Encrochat dealer was named.

Officers investigating criminals using the cellphone encryption app EncroChat have charged a guy accused of distributing cocaine and heroin.

Anthony Wilson, 41, of Lentworth Drive, Worsley, Greater Manchester, has been charged as part of Operation Venetic, according to Merseyside police.

He’ll appear in Wirral Magistrates Court today on charges of class A and B drug crimes.

Operation Venetic, also known as Encrochat, is a federal investigation into the usage of encrypted mobile devices in which criminals used code names to mask their identities.

“We’ve charged a man from Greater Manchester with Class A and B drug offences,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, and cannabis has been charged against Anthony Wilson, 41, of Lentworth Drive, Worsley, Greater Manchester.

“He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Wirral Magistrates Court this morning, Friday, August 27th.

“The charge is part of Merseyside Police’s reaction to Operation Venetic, which is a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices, also known as Encrochat.

“Please contact @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information regarding suspected drug dealing in your area. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.”