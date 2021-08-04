After a nail-biting one-on-one, the Chase contestant leaves Anne Hegerty speechless.

After a nail-biting one-on-one on The Chase, Anne Hegerty was full of praise for a candidate.

Today, Denise, Edwin, Christine, and Sean teamed up to take on The Governess.

Denise, an internet shopkeeper who wants to refurbish her home, was the first to speak.

Denise got off to a terrific start, earning £7000 in her cash builder.

Her teammates urged her to accept the greater offer of £37,000.

Denise chose to play it safe and remain with her £7000, dubious of Anne’s form.

Denise breezed through to the final, but her fellow competitors were not so fortunate.

In the cash builder, Edwin matched Denise’s £7000, but was eliminated in the head to head by The Governess.

Christine amassed a tidy £4000 in her first round, but was defeated by Anne.

Sean, on the other hand, won £4000 in the cash builder but was unable to advance to the final.

Denise would have to meet Anne alone as a result of this.

Denise managed a 14-step advantage in the last round.

“Denise, there were some wonderful responses in there,” host Bradley Walsh said. That would make me ecstatic.

“I think you did a fantastic job.”

“You pulled out some very solid answers there, and I thought a tough set, so I’ll get a tricky set as well,” Anne added.

With 20 seconds left on the clock, though, it wasn’t enough to prevent The Governess from claiming victory.

“You were a very good player Denise, you played really well,” Anne commented.