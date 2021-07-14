After a mysteriously damaged wall, the George Floyd mural in Ohio will be replaced.

A mural devoted to the memory of George Floyd in Toledo, Ohio, was severely damaged, but local officials have yet to discover what caused it to be destroyed.

On Tuesday evening, the mural of Floyd, a Black man murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, fell.

When Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz addressed the mural’s demolition, he appeared unaware of the cause but expressed confidence that Floyd’s memory would be remembered throughout the city.

“It’s possible that we’ll never know for sure why the George Floyd mural was removed. It could have been a natural disaster or an act of vandalism, according to Kapszukiewicz. “We do know that the mural will be replaced,” says the narrator.

The Toledo Police Department, on the other hand, said the painting was struck by lightning and that the station’s Doppler radar showed a lightning strike in the region, according to a local news outlet.

Meanwhile, Hugh Koogan, a city building inspector, disclosed that the destruction could have been caused by the wall’s degradation. Inspectors had lately observed the middle of the wall had been bowing, he said.

“It was just my age,” says the narrator. Koogan told a local news site, “It just came away.” “Older buildings are prone to this.”

Despite the mural’s loss, the city is working to find a new venue for the artwork to be displayed.

The painting, titled “Take a Breath,” was made a year ago to remember Floyd by a local artist named David Ross.