After a mysterious noise causes beds to ‘vibrate’ at night, an explanation is given.

People in one Wirral area have reported hearing a noise that wakes them up in the middle of the night and causes their beds to tremble.

“Can anyone throw any light on the pounding in Birkenhead Park area?” a Birkenhead resident asked on social media.

It’s happened a few times in a row, and it’s always around 1 a.m “:: Mum discovered dead at Walton jail, where she worked in the ‘lit up room.’ “Can practically feel the bed and ground vibrate,” the poster added. Several others stated that the noise had bothered them.

“Yes, there’s some banging,” one person remarked.

“It keeps me awake all the time when I have to get up for work,” another added.

Various reasons were offered in response to the message, including one person who speculated, “Squirrels rushing into trees maybe?”

The majority of people, however, attribute the noise to construction at Birkenhead Park train station.

Merseyrail acknowledged to The Washington Newsday that work was currently underway at the station, including recent work that created vibrations, and apologized to residents for any inconvenience caused.

Greg Suligowski, Merseyrail’s head of communications, said: “We’re presently working with partners to improve Birkenhead Park station’s accessibility by constructing new elevators.

“Our contractors have been working overnight to keep the station open during the day.

“A short period of piling work was recently completed, and we believe this is what caused the tremor and noise that some homeowners have reported.

“This portion of the project is now complete, and I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

“While some nightly work will continue to ensure the timely completion of this critical enhancement programme, we will work closely with our contractors to ensure that local residents are inconvenienced as little as possible.”