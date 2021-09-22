After a murder-suicide incident, a 6-month-old baby was discovered alive beside his parents’ bodies inside the house.

A guy in India stabbed his wife with a knife before hanging himself in their rented house in a murder-suicide. The couple’s 6-month-old baby was discovered alive near to the bodies of her parents.

The victims’ bodies were discovered on Tuesday in the state of Meghalaya. After receiving information about an alleged crime in West Khasi Hills District, police arrived at the house and discovered the body of a 25-year-old man hanging and the body of a 26-year-old woman in a pool of blood.

According to East Mojo, preliminary inquiry revealed that the husband killed his wife with a sharp knife before hanging himself.

At the crime site, the murder weapon was discovered.

According to the Shillong Times, the baby was brought to a hospital for medical checkup before being given over to family.

Bose Kharbani and Rosemery Lyngkhoi have been recognized as the guy and his wife.

The house’s door had been locked from the inside, according to eyewitnesses.

“Eyewitnesses revealed that the door entrance had been secured from the inside as well. All important evidence have been confiscated and will be forwarded to a forensic lab, and a case has been filed under Nongstoin PS Case number 60(09)2021 U/S 302 IPC [Indian Penal Code] and an investigation is underway,” a senior police official called Lyngdoh was quoted as saying.

Following an investigation of the crime scene, the Shillong Crime Scene Unit was assigned to the case.

The motivation for the murder-suicide is still unknown. It’s also unknown how long the family had been residing in the rental residence.

Last week, a 9-month-old boy died of malnutrition after his mother, grandmother, and two other adult family members committed suicide. A two-year-old child was also inside the house and managed to survive the ordeal. The two children were said to have spent three days inside the residence with the bodies. “Based on their badly decomposed state, we believe they killed themselves at least three to four days ago,” authorities said at the time.