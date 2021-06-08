After a multimillion-pound makeover, Iona Abbey reopens.

The ancient Iona Abbey’s living quarters have reopened following a multi-million-pound fundraising campaign to refurbish them.

The Princess Royal paid a visit to the Hebridean island this week, speaking at a special service to commemorate the rebuilt communal and living areas at the 13th-century monastery.

The Iona Abbey Capital Appeal received roughly 2,500 gifts from people in 22 different countries, totaling £3.75 million.

Modernized and adapted bedroom and common areas, a completely refurbished refectory, a new kitchen and scullery with dumb waiter, full rewiring, insulation, and a new plumbing system are among the new amenities in the living quarters.

This is a watershed point in Iona Abbey’s history.

After St Columba and 12 companions arrived from Ireland in AD 563, the island of Iona has been referred to as the birthplace of Christianity in Scotland.

The Princess Royal said she was glad to be present at the blessing service in Iona Abbey on Monday to “celebrate that the vitality of work and worship in this historic site has been secured for many years to come.”

“Access is essential because the individuals who stay at the abbey are the life of the building, constituting a community committed to justice and peace,” she explained.

“Iona Abbey was reconstructed in the shadow of the Great Depression almost a century ago, and today, in the shadow of a world pandemic, the Iona community is standing once again on its ancient roots to meet another period of historic disaster and deep need.”

A freshly made loaf of bread from the new kitchen and a beautiful posy from a local kid were presented to the Princess Royal.

Three teenage bagpipers from the island piped her around the Abbey cloisters.

Every donor to the fundraising campaign will have their name engraved in a special book inspired by the Book of Kells, which the Princess Royal signed during her visit.

“This is a watershed moment in history,” Iona community leader Ruth Harvey remarked. (This is a brief piece.)