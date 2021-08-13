After a multi-vehicle M6 collision, a man sustains serious injuries.

In the early hours of morning, a man in his 50s was reported to have sustained “severe trauma-related injuries” in an incident involving multiple vehicles on the M6 (Friday).

At 4.16 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to an accident involving two HGVs, a white panel van, and a silver Mercedes.

It happened on the M6 southbound between junctions 20 (Lymm interchange for M56) and 19 (Knutsford).

A’man on a bike’ spotted a body in the bushes near the shops.

The Mercedes’ driver, a guy in his 50s, was said to have received significant injuries and was one of three persons transported to the hospital following the accident.

“Three ambulances, an advanced paramedic, and a response vehicle went to the scene of a multi-car collision,” a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“Three victims were transported to the hospital, with one of them suffering from significant trauma.”

Because of a significant diesel spill, the portion of highway where the crash happened remained closed, causing lengthy delays and several miles of traffic congestion.

Because of damage to the central barrier and a fuel spill that will need to be cleared, authorities expect the M6 southbound to be blocked for the rest of this morning and possibly longer.

Officers from Highways England and the North West Motorway Police are on the scene.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area and diversion routes were put in place.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.