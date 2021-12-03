After a mother of six dies and leaves a newborn behind, strangers donate breast milk.

Megan Richards planned to breastfeed her youngest child, Myles, until he turned one year old when she gave birth to him. Unfortunately, the mother of six died last month as a result of Covid-19 problems.

According to Good Morning America, Richards’ devastated husband and the rest of her family are now trying to grant her dream by collecting breast milk donations.

“It was one of her top priorities for the kid, and it was important to her, so it was important to me,” husband Michael Richards said. “Even when she was unwell and I was trying to keep her in bed and just get her to sleep, I told her it might be time to stop pumping — she’d been pumping so she could feed him with a bottle — and she refused.” Michael then told their local Fox 4 station in Missouri about the event because he wanted to feed Myles breastmilk, and strangers rallied to assist the single parent. Megan Richards’ sister, Brittany Eppenauer, said, “The first donation that we received came from a woman named Megan.” “It’s overwhelming to know that other mothers are concerned enough to ensure that my sister’s wishes are met.” Since her passing on Nov. 15, the family has received over 300 e-mails and around 400 oz. of breast milk, as well as a donated freezer to preserve everything. Michael described Megan as a “wonderful mother.” “She did everything for the kids.” Around Nov. 9, the children became ill first, then passed the infection on to their parents. Michael and the other children recovered fast, but Megan, who had not been vaccinated, and infant Myles took longer to recover.

“She was still nursing her baby. So I was attempting to persuade her to remain in bed. Resting was tough for her because she wanted to accomplish everything “Michael remarked. “However, I believe it was three or four days after her positive test that she became quite ill.” The newborn’s condition initially deteriorated, but it gradually improved. However, the mother’s condition continued to deteriorate. Megan told Michael she needed to go to the hospital, but as he dialed 911, he saw her passed out on the living room floor. “It was terrifying. I couldn’t get her to wake up, and she wouldn’t respond to my questions, and I was at a loss for what to do “he stated

At the very least. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.