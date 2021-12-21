After a mother dog and her litter of puppies guarded an abandoned infant, she was rescued.

Locals rescued a newborn infant abandoned in a field in India after a dog guarded it all night.

On Saturday, an infant girl was discovered in a remote location of a village in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Villagers heard the baby’s cries the next morning and discovered her unharmed, surrounded by a litter of puppies. They also discovered the mother dog strolling nearby, and they believe she defended the infant and her offspring, according to Times Now News.

Locals alerted the cops after discovering the newborn abandoned in the middle of nowhere, who came on the spot and took the infant to a nearby hospital. Despite being exposed to extreme weather, police claimed the toddler was doing fine.

“We were out for work when we noticed a newborn baby girl laying in the village among dogs about 11 a.m. After that, we notified the health department. The newborn was then transferred to the hospital,” a villager told the local press.

Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer, published the story on Twitter, along with a photo of the kid napping next to a litter of puppies. He also believes the newborn was abandoned due of her gender.

“When I heard the news, I was angry. The girl was transported to the hospital by the police, and the situation is still being investigated. “If you have thoughts of prejudice between son and daughter, you are unfit to be a parent,” he wrote on Twitter.

The photo has already gone viral, with many people advocating for the baby’s relatives to be prosecuted.

“The criminals should face the full force of the law.” Stop committing such sins, abandon conventional thinking, and regard son and daughter as equals,” Kabra said.

The baby’s family is being sought by cops. According to reports, the locals have also told the authorities to take harsh measures against the newborn’s family and not to restore the infant to them.