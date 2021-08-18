After a moose attack, an elderly woman was taken to the hospital.

A 79-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on Friday when a female moose (cow) assaulted her outside her home. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was moved by helicopter to a separate hospital later that night.

The woman was dog sitting for a friend at the time of the incident, according to a news statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). The moose and its two offspring were seen in the yard earlier that day, according to officials, but the moose finally vanished. She took the dog outdoors since she thought the neighborhood was safe. Unfortunately, that was the time of the attack.

A resident of the house saw the moose trample on the woman, according to wildlife officials.

In the statement, Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita Yamashita stated, “This likely was an incidence of a cow protecting her young.” “We’ve been engaging with area residents since Friday night to educate them about living in moose habitat, the possible dangers of dealing with moose, and steps they can take to reduce the likelihood of conflict.”

Despite the fact that the cow and her calves have been in the region for some time, there has been no previous violent behavior observed. Despite this, wildlife officers attempted to track down the guilty moose. However, because other moose in the region have their own calves, identifying the guilty moose was difficult. Officials have given up their search unless new information becomes available.

“The occurrence occurred in a high-quality moose habitat, and moose are known to frequent this area all year,” Yamashita added. “We send our best wishes and prayers to the woman. She had nothing to do with the incident. Even if you follow recommended practices for living in moose habitat, conflicts with moose can occur.”

CPW notes on its website that moose can become hostile around other animals, which may have prompted the cow to attack the elderly woman. Officials advise people to escape and hide behind a huge object, such as a boulder or tree, if a moose becomes violent or charges.

After a moose charged him earlier this month, a spectator saved his own life by hiding behind a tree.

