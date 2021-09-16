After a months-long legal battle, a judge orders that the dogs that killed a seven-year-old be euthanized.

Following an attack in April that killed a seven-year-old girl and seriously injured her mother, a court in North Carolina ordered the euthanasia of two dogs. WRAL reported that the two dogs were euthanized on Monday.

The attack happened in late April in Garner, North Carolina, while the toddler, Jayden Henderson, and her mother, Heather Trevaskis, were keeping an eye on the two pit dogs while their owners were away on vacation. It’s unclear whether one of the dogs or both of them attacked.

In a judgment he described as “common sense,” Wake County Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier awarded Garner town leaders control over the dispute on Friday. The dogs were ordered to be put down by the town.

After months of legal wrangling between the dog’s owner, Joseph White, and the municipality of Garner, the decision was made. White maintained that because his dogs had migrated to another town, the town should not have jurisdiction over their fate.

Dogs Bite, a non-profit group, estimates that 4.5 million dog bites occur in the United States each year. Pit bulls were responsible for 66 percent of dog bite fatalities between 2005 and 2007, according to a report by Dogs Bite. Over 48 percent of dog bite fatality victims were under the age of nine, according to the data.

Following the fatal attack in April, the dogs, Athena, 3, and Blitzen, 8, were promptly taken into the care of the Wake County Animal Center. White then requested a “dangerous dog” licence, which would have allowed him and his wife to keep their canines, but it was denied.

White released a 53-minute video on YouTube and launched a campaign to rally support just days before a judge was set to rule on the dogs’ fate.

“Decide for yourselves if these two service dogs are indeed aggressive and such a public safety hazard,” White said in the video, reading from a white piece of paper.

In the video, White plays back a footage from his Nest camera from the day of the incident, which shows Henderson and her mother inside the residence. He emphasizes a specific 30 second segment of tape in which he alleges Henderson was left alone with the dogs, implying Henderson's mother.