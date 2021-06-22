After a month of freedom, feared gangster “The Turk” is hunted once more.

Just a month after being released on licence from jail, a dreaded south Liverpool gangster known as “The Turk” is wanted by police once more.

After violating the terms of his license and allegedly violating a Serious Crime Prevention Order, Ciaran McHale, 28, was recalled to prison by a parole board.

McHale, who was born in Toxteth but last lived in Alexandra Park, Aigburth, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison in 2018 as part of Operation Bombay, a large undercover Merseyside Police investigation into deadly armed gangs.

Police discovered the crook’s DNA on hollow-point Smith & Wesson rounds loaded into a pistol retrieved from outside the residence of an associate of an organized crime gang named Neil Huyton.

Anthony Tierney, a high-ranking member of a guns trafficking ring managed by Dingle native Christopher Wallace, was discovered to be McHale’s close accomplice.

Wallace was eventually sentenced to life in prison for his role in supplying firearms and ammunition to the East Side Boys, a Speke-based gang commanded by brothers Callum and Jake Burrows and linked to several drug-related shootings.

Wallace and his minions were also involved in the production of pipe bombs, which were discovered by police in a back street garage turned armoury.

McHale was released on May 14 this year, halfway through his prison sentence, but by June 16 he had violated the terms of his license and the gang order, and was recalled.

Merseyside Police today appealing to the public for assistance in locating McHale.

The force’s spokeswoman said: “Ciaran McHale, a native of Liverpool, is sought for allegedly failing to comply with his license restrictions and violating his Serious Crime Prevention order.

“After serving part of a prison sentence for not having a guns license, he was released on May 14, 2021.

“On June 16th, he was recalled to prison.

“McHale is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5ft 9in tall and has a proportionate frame.

“Anyone who has seen McHale or knows where he is, please DM @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”