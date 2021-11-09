After a mix-up at the fertility clinic, a couple gives birth to someone else’s child.

When Daphna Cardinale and her husband Alexander welcomed their baby in late 2019, they were overjoyed, but they couldn’t shake the notion that the infant wasn’t theirs because the baby had a darker complexion than they did.

“It was kind of a basic reaction,” Alexander, 41, described their feelings to PEOPLE exclusively. From the moment his wife delivered the kid, he sensed something wasn’t quite right. “It was jarring at first, but I got over it and broke the umbilical connection,” he says.

Despite the fact that she appeared different, Daphna sought to persuade Alexander that the baby was theirs. According to the site, the mother stated, “But she seemed so familiar to me since I carried her and I birthed her.”

Friends and family had begun to notice the same thing about the baby, but the little one had quickly found a home in the Cardinale couple’s hearts.

Daphna, 43, said, “She simply completely folded into our lives and into our hearts.”

A staff member from the IVF facility called them a month after the daughter was born, requesting a photo of her. “It seemed strange,” Alexander, a musician, recalls. “I wondered whether they knew something we didn’t.” The couple’s phone call from the reproductive clinic had opened a bag of worms, and Dapha decided to put an end to any suspicions by purchasing a DNA test kit. The new parents were completely taken aback by the outcomes.

“We got an email saying she wasn’t genetically linked to either of us,” Alexander recounted. “That’s when our world began to crumble.” While the couple was concerned about losing their daughter, they were equally concerned that their real child was still missing.

They discovered three months later that the IVF facility had implanted another couple’s embryo in Daphna and transferred the Cardinales’ embryo — generated from Daphna’s egg and Alexander’s sperm — into the other lady by mistake.

They chose to sue the clinic and its owner, the LA-based California Center for Reproductive Health and Dr. Eliran Mor, for medical malpractice, negligence, and fraud, among other things, after learning that the kid they had loved and embraced as their own wasn’t actually theirs.

They also tracked out the couple who gave birth to their child. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.